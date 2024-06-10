Temple police investigating multiple shootings, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings across the city, but no injuries have been reported.

On June 6, Temple police said they responding to four reports of shootings within the city across the span of several hours.

Temple PD said around midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of South 22nd Street on a shooting report. Responding officers said they found shell casings and property damage to a vehicle and an occupied home, but no injuries.

Police said another shooting happened around 4:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Adams and they found a similar scene—shell casings in the road, property damage to an occupied home, but no injuries reported.

At around 5:15 a.m. officers said they responded to another report of shots fired but this time no damage, and still no injuries.

Police said they responded to a fourth report of shots fired in the 600 block of North 8th Street. Responding officers said a homeowner told them shots were fired into their home late the previous night.

No injuries reported.

Temple PD's Criminal Investigations Division said in their initial investigation that a small black SUV was stolen from the Village at Meadowbend and was spotted by a witness at one of the scenes where a shooting was reported.

These cases are currently under active investigation by Temple police, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 to report anonymously. You can also submit tips anonymously online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.