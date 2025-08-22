Temple ISD Superintendent wins TSPRA 2025 Key Communicator award

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) announced Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, as the recipient of the 2025 Key Communicator Award, the organization’s highest honor for leaders who have made a significant impact in promoting public education through effective communication.

Dr. Ott is known across the state of Texas for his advocacy for public schools and his belief in the power of education to strengthen communities. At both the local and state levels, he has worked to ensure that the story of Texas public education is told “with clarity, truth, and heart.”

In Temple ISD, Dr. Ott has prioritized open, two-way communication with families, staff and community members. Over the past year, he has hosted more than 50 community presentations, sent monthly updates to more than 10,000 stakeholders and built partnerships with local leaders and organizations. His commitment to transparency, the association said, ensures that district decisions reflect the voices of those they impact most while also celebrating student and staff achievements.

On the state stage, Dr. Ott regularly testifies before the Legislature, serves on legislative working groups and produces resources — including a widely viewed video explaining revisions to House Bill 2 — that help Texans understand how policy decisions affect their schools. His advocacy has influenced education funding and policy and earned him recognition as a Champion of Hope by the Holdsworth Center.

Dr. Ott will be formally recognized at txEDCON in Houston on Sept. 13, and at the TSPRA Annual Conference on Feb. 18, 2026, in Galveston.

What educators are saying

“Dr. Ott exemplifies the very essence of this honor through his steadfast dedication to transparent, impactful communication and his tireless advocacy for public education in Texas,” said Dr. Walter Jackson, superintendent of La Porte ISD and the 2024 Key Communicator recipient.

“He is a courageous champion for public education, and he routinely uses his professional platform to advocate for the students in Texas public schools,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators. “His voice is powerful, rational, and professional—one that benefits all of us in education.”

Libby Cohen, executive director of Raise Your Hand Texas, added: “Dr. Ott has been a bold and willing communicator in the advocacy arena at a time when many of his colleagues have been hesitant to engage. He is deeply respected in the Capitol and in his community because he communicates with clarity, respect, and conviction.”

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.