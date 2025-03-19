TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple ISD is now looking to the future with its growth as the city continues to grow in population.



Temple has grown 4% every year since 2020, and the district is looking to the future.

Parent’s feedback is what Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott say’s is crucial for planning out a road map for growth.

There is a bond election expected to take place at the end of the year that is estimated to cost around $100 million to $130 million at the lowest.

Temple ISD eyes expansion as city growth surges

Texas is no stranger to growth — and Temple is no exception.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city has grown nearly 4% annually since 2020, and that growth is now extending into the local school district, prompting a response from district officials.

“We happen to fall on one of the legs of the triangle between Austin and Dallas, so we’re very primed for growth,” Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD said.

With enrollment steadily increasing, Ott said the district is beginning to gather feedback from parents, staff, students, and the community to help shape its response.

“That’s a great question," Ott said. "After we’ve concluded the demographic report, the next step is preparing a response for that."

One key takeaway from early family discussions is a shared desire to expand existing school facilities.

“We already have land for an elementary and a middle school, but we also need to expand at the high school, and we have land to do that,” Ott said.

The goal for the district — and from parents — is to prioritize expanding current campuses over building new ones. However, Ott did not rule out the possibility of additional schools in the future.

“And in 2028, go out — or even earlier — for a bond on a new elementary school,” Ott said.

A bond measure is expected to go before voters at the end of the year. While no official price tag has been set, early estimates suggest it could range from $100 million to $130 million.

“It could be anywhere from $100 million to $130, which could be the lowest bond this district has seen since 2011,” Ott said.

Temple ISD plans to continue engaging with the community throughout the year as it finalizes plans to accommodate the area’s growing student population.