Temple Fire & Rescue respond to two structure fires Saturday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to two structure fires on Saturday, one in the morning and one later that same evening, according to a media release from the department.

Firefighters first responded to reports of a structure fire at 1300 block of West Ave. I.

Crews arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters searched the structure and found that no one was in the home and then began working to put out the fire.

No one was injured and we’re told it took crews less than an hour to get the fire under control. Crews stayed on scene for about two hours for the incident.

The cause was determined to be a candle that was being used in a back room of the home.

The second structure fire was reported Saturday evening around 10 p.m. on S. 15th St.

Firefighters arrived at a single-story residential structure and two separate storage buildings with heavy fire and smoke coming from all three structures.

A second residential structure was endangered and sustained heat and smoke damage from the original fire.

Firefighters said they quickly determined that no one was home at the time and immediately began putting out the fire, including a direct attack of the fire and protecting of the neighboring structures.

No one was injured, and firefighters said they were on scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the second fire is still under investigation by the Temple Fire Marshals and anyone with information should contact the Temple Fire Marshal office at (254) 298-5682.