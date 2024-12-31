Temple apartments deny lease termination for service member despite military orders

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A man in Temple is not allowed to break his lease despite having military orders. The apartment could violate both federal and state law.

Logen Trojanowski serves in the Texas Army National Guard at Camp Mabry in Austin.

Texas Property Code, Section 92.017, gives service members the right to end a lease early if they are deployed or permanently re-stationed.

The Service Members Civil Relief Act (SCRA) allows active duty service members,National Guard members, and reservists to break their leases without penalty if they receive military orders.



"It's impacting me a lot, especially emotionally," Logen Trojanowski said.

Logen Trojanowski's life has been slightly over the place for the past two months.

"As a man, it's a little hard waking up every day knowing it's my job to help my family and provide in my current situation," Trojanowski said.

Logen signed a lease with Hilltop Apartments in Temple — but got orders from the Texas National Guard to report for duty at Camp Mabry in Austin.

So, he notified hilltop management, expecting to be released from the lease under the Service Members Civil Relief Act.

SCRA allows military service members to break leases without penalty if they receive military orders.

"I've given them orders, and they've refused those, and I've even gotten a JAG officer involved."

The JAG, or judge advocate general, sent the complex a letter detailing the situation and outlining the penalties for failing to follow the SCRA.

But it's not just federal law that the complex could violate in Texas.

Texas property code, section 92.017, gives service members the right to end a lease early if they are deployed or permanently re-stationed.

But even with both laws in the books, Trojanowki said the complex won't comply.

25 News' Marc Monroy reached out to the apartment complex several times for comment but was declined and even kicked off the property.