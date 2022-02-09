Watch
Teen dead after 2-vehicle crash on US 190

(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 8:22 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 10:00:36-05

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — One person has died after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of US 190 at County Road 3080, 2.8 miles west of Kempner.

The accident, which occurred at 12:54 p.m., involved a 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2021 Freightliner cement truck, Texas DPS said in a release.

The Ford driver was struck while attempting an unsafe turn onto County Road 3080, across the Freightliner's lane.

Maryangela Cheyenne Williams, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman, the release said.

A 17-year-old passenger inside the Ford was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with incapacitating injuries; their condition has since stabilized.

The Freightliner driver suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was not transported.

An investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

