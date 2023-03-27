Suspect in custody after killing 2 people in deadly attack: Police

WACO, Texas — An unidentified man has been taken into custody Sunday after Waco police say he attacked two people and killed them.

Police said officers responded to an assault call around 7:15 p.m. and found a 59-year-old woman "unconscious covered in blood."

Officers also found a 70-year-old man's body in the 2100 block of Clay Ave.



The man police suspect of carrying out the deadly attack was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the first responders tried saving the wounded woman, but her injuries were too severe. She later died at Hillcrest hospital.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victim or the man suspected of killing them.