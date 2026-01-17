Suspect in custody after assualting 3-year-old boy

25 News has obtained a copy of the video - but due to the graphic nature, we're choosing not to show it.

A 3-year-old boy was assaulted by an adult male in Waco on Friday afternoon. According to Waco police, the suspect turned himself in and is now in custody.

Waco Police Officers responded to the 2400 block of Corporation Parkway at 5:27 p.m. on January 16 after a witness reported the assault. Officers discovered video doorbell footage showing the suspect beating the child.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where medical personnel are evaluating his injuries.

Crimes Against Children Detectives have taken over the investigation.

