Suspect arrested in Waco hit-and-run caught on camera

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The search is over for a hit-and-run suspect caught on camera striking a DoorDash driver in a Waco neighborhood.

25 News spoke to the victim, Aaron Ayers, when the incident first happened and he said he suffered a concussion and cracked ribs.

"The person who hit me didn't even stop to render aid. Didn't brake. Didn't do anything. Matter of fact, it seemed like when they saw me they sped... tried to speed through the intersection. It might've been a GMC, or a Chevy Equinox."

The female suspect has been charged with failure to stop and render aid.

In a Facebook post, Ayers thanked the community for the support and said he is back making food deliveries again.