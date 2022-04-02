Sunny tomorrow, eyeing next possibility of severe storms

25 WEATHER — All of Central Texas should solidly be in the 80s tomorrow as we enjoy another day of wonderful sunshine. Monday will play out differently, though. Cloud cover will be in place to start the day and some showers will come and go during the morning. Without as much sun, our highs on Monday should be in the mid-70s. As the sprinkles come to an end that afternoon, we'll be focusing on the potential for thunderstorms that evening.

An advancing dryline may be able to develop a few thunderstorms just to our west and northwest on Monday evening, which would then roll into our area. For now it looks like any storms would stay north of Georgetown and Bryan/College Station. There are questions if storms will be able to form at all, given the strong cap in place. Still, if a storm or two can get going, a severe threat would be present into Monday night. That includes hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist