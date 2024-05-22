Stopped vehicle, 18-wheeler caused major crash in Troy Wednesday morning

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy police confirmed what caused a major accident on I-35 near exit 306 at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a release, police responded to a stopped Ford Bronco with no emergency lights on. Shortly after, the call was updated to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and the Bronco.

Officers and firefighters extracted the driver of the Bronco. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Bronco was identified as Tracy Rambosek, who was reported missing out of Harris County on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash continues.

