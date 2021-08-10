Special Coverage Event: The Road Ahead

Economic boom or bust?

Congress is set to vote on a $1 trillion national infrastructure plan this week.

This includes a unanimously approved amendment to expand Interstate 14 across five states; Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The 1,300 miles will connect Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia, and stretch across not only Central Texas but the Brazos Valley.

