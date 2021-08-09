Bryan-College Station interstate loop included in approved I-14 expansion

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The U.S Senate has unanimously approved an amendment to expand the congressional designation of Interstate 14.

This new corridor will run across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Starting from Midland-Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia, this new expansion has received support from all 10 senators along the corridor and every House member whose district is on the I-14 route.

Pending approval from President Biden, this expansion would connect the interstate to multiple military seaports and installations, allowing for more efficient equipment transportation across posts.

Alongside this military utility, the expansion would also serve to increase alternate routes for drivers alongside interstate 10 in relation to vehicular accidents or severe weather.

The final destination plan also includes an interstate loop at Bryan-College Station.

At the time of this publication, no time frame for completion has officially been set.

However, it is projected this project will likely take decades to complete.

