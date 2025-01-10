'Small town no more:' Economic Development Committee coming to Troy

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The Greater Troy Chamber is getting ready to launch the city's first-ever Economic Development Committee to aid our neighbors' demand further as Troy is rapidly growing.



As of now, neighbors demand grocery stores as their main priority, as many have to travel to either Temple or Waco for shops.

Some of the proposed incentives include property tax abatements, assistance with permitting, and help with resources.

Expect more businesses to come within the next year and coming years as zoning adjustments and infrastructure are required, and it takes time.

Right now, the focus is on connecting with the businesses by marketing Troy as a hidden gem.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We definitely need a grocery store. There’s no grocery store, and the dollar tree is all we got, and it’s packed all the time,” long-time resident Karen Herzog said.

The City of Troy is growing — and growing fast.

As a result, the Greater Troy Chamber of Commerce is launching the town’s very first Economic Development Committee — even if there aren't a lot of people who know about it.

"You didn’t know about the committee when I came up to you," said 25 News' Marc Monroy to Herzog.

"No I had no idea there was a committee. I had no idea there was a chamber of commerce — it was a surprise to me,” Herzog said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

With the local population pushing 4,000, Chamber President Gabby Warlick told 25 News' Marc Monroy that the committee is needed to champion efforts to bring our community a better quality of life.

She was unavailable for an on-camera interview, but the main priority is to attract retail, dining, health, and manufacturing industries.

“It’s great to see Troy growing, but we need to accommodate that with grocery stores, other stores, and even more fast-food restaurants."

But it won’t be easy for the chamber to get these businesses to shop in Troy.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

There are some incentives on the table — whether it be property tax abatements, assistance with permitting, or access to resources.

But if it’s one thing our neighbors want the most out of everything, it's “in the end, we need more stores, especially a grocery store,” Herzog said.

The committee is scheduled to hold its first public meeting on January 27th at 6 p.m.