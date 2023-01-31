'Slow down': Central Texas agencies reporting icy roads, multiple accidents

CENTRAL TEXAS — Agencies across Central Texas are reporting crashes and icy road conditions as drivers deal with a winter storm warning this week.

WACO:

"The winter weather will continue to make the roads SLICK over the next few days," Cierra Shipley, Waco PIO said.

"Please drive slowly and take your time getting to and from your destination."

As of Monday afternoon, Waco police are reporting icy road conditions in the area of South Loop 340, near South 12th Street, going towards I-35.

HEWITT

Icy road conditions are also being reported in Hewitt.

The Hewitt Police Department is reporting ice on South Hewitt over Soring Valley, alongside the fly-over from Soring Valley to IH-35.

"If you MUST get out please slow down and drive to conditions." the Hewit Police Department said in a statement.

COPPERAS COVE

The Copperas Cove Police Department has also reported several collisions as of this afternoon.

Copperas Cove police said while assisting a motorist dealing with a collision, a marked police vehicle was struck.

Police said the incident occurred on Highway 9 as it meets business 190 on the east side of town.

"NO first responders were injured," the Copperas Cove Police Department said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, a couple of persons were taken to the hospital to be evaluated due to the incident,"

"If you do not have to travel, please consider staying home,"

"Remember, this is Texas, and shorts weather will return before you know it." Copperas Cove police said.

WOODWAY

The Woodway Police Department is also asking the public to avoid the Boque area - stating it has already begun icing over.

"Don't forget to bring your pets in as well, it is going to be a cold one!" Woodway police said in a statement.