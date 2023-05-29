Sister fighting to keep brother's memory alive after he was shot and killed

FRANKLIN, Texas — Casey Foley Albers sits at Davy Crockett Memorial Park and looks through family photos of her brother, Cody.

“This one I picked because this is typical Cody,” Albers said while looking at a picture of her brother making a funny face. “When I think of Cody, this is what I think of, this face,” she continued while laughing. “He was just a little mischievous, but he was fun and he was a good brother.”

Growing up with Cody, she remembers him making her laugh when she couldn’t herself.

“It was just fun with him,” she said with a smile.

She described him as fearless, protective, knowledgeable and man who loved his family and his four young boys.

“It’s hard to think that I’m never gonna never have him again,” she said. “I’m never going to be able to talk to him again.”

Cody was shot and killed at his Franklin home on April 18, 2023.

His wife, Brittany Albers, was charged with his murder.

She posted a $500,000 bond shortly after being booked.

“I just couldn't couldn't believe it was true,” Casey said when asked about her mindset when she first found out about the incident.

“As soon as I knew she was the one that did it, I knew that talking to her or my nephews was not going to be an option moving forward.”

15ABC reached out to Brittany and she didn’t respond or send over her legal team’s information.

“Our family is just never going to be the same,” Albers started. “It’s never going to feel the same, at Christmas time. Not only is Cody going to be gone, but the boys will be gone too.”

Foley Albers told 15ABC that they don’t know when the trial will start in her case, but are confident the justice system will prevail.

15ABC reached out to the Robertson County District Attorney’s office about the case and a woman there said the courts have been backed up, like most others.

Foley Albers is encouraging people to share Cody’s story on Facebook with the #JusticeForCodyAlbers hashtag.