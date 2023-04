FRANKLIN, Texas — Robertson County Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband, Cody Albers, on Tuesday morning.

Police say they received calls about shots fired at a resilience on Red Rock Road in Franklin near 10 a.m.

There they arrested 36-year-old Brittany Albers.

She’s booked into the Robertson County Jail on murder charges without bond.

Police told 15ABC that this was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the community.

This investigation is ongoing.