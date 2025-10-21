Several Central Texas high school bands advance in UIL marching competition

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Several Central Texas area high school bands are advancing in the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest, to the Area competition.

Belton High School's The March 100 earned straight 1s for their performance at the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest and are now heading to the Area competition.

The Hillsboro Eagle Band advanced to the UIL Region 8 Marching Area Competition, earning straight 1s from the judges.

The Temple Wildcat Band also won big, advancing in the UIL marching competition. The Temple High School Wildcat Band is heading to Round Rock on Oct. 25 for the UIL Area D Marching Band Contest.

A&M Consolidated High School Band and Guard are also moving up to area competition.