Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several Central Texas high school bands advance in UIL marching competition

Belton High School marching 100 award.jpg
Belton High School
Belton High School marching 100 award.jpg
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Several Central Texas area high school bands are advancing in the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest, to the Area competition.

Belton High School's The March 100 earned straight 1s for their performance at the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest and are now heading to the Area competition.

The Hillsboro Eagle Band advanced to the UIL Region 8 Marching Area Competition, earning straight 1s from the judges.

The Temple Wildcat Band also won big, advancing in the UIL marching competition. The Temple High School Wildcat Band is heading to Round Rock on Oct. 25 for the UIL Area D Marching Band Contest.

A&M Consolidated High School Band and Guard are also moving up to area competition.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood