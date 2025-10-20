Temple Wildcat Band drums up top ratings, advances in UIL marching competition

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — “I am extremely proud of this year’s Wildcat Band,” said Brent Mathesen, director of bands for Temple High School.

The Temple High School Wildcat Band is heading to Round Rock on October 25 for the UIL Area D Marching Band Contest.

The band advanced to the contest after earning top ratings at the Region 8 Contest in Hewitt on Saturday.

The band's performance this year is titled “Mercury Rising,” which includes music from Queen, Glass Animals, and wind band repertoire by Gustav Hoist.