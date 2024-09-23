ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Rockdale are now suggesting adding a loop to ease SH 79 traffic congestion after TxDOT fixed non-responsive traffic lights.



Some residents are wanting a loop to redirect 18-wheelers and other vehicles to reduce traffic.

TxDOT proposed a loop in 2001 but rejected the project due to lack of funding and growing controversy that it would negatively impact small businesses downtown.

City Manager Tim Kelty says the potential impact on small businesses remains but suggests reopening discussions about a loop as the city grows.

Broadcast transcript:

After years of traffic congestion along Highway 79, some neighbors are suggesting to add a loop around town.

Jerry Crider recently moved to Rockdale, he says he doesn't think it's such a bad idea.

"I think it'd be a great idea to add a loop here. We've got a lot of 18 wheelers coming through here every day," he said.

About 12,500 cars travel on 79 each day.

"You can sit here and wait a good five minutes before you get through," Crider said.

City Manager Tim Kelty tells me it's only going to get worse as the city grows.

"Those discussions are going to have to be reopened because of the challenges that drivers are seeing here," Kelty said.

TxDOT proposed building a loop around the north side of the city in 2001, but rejected the idea years later after lack of funds and rising controversy about effects on downtown business — a worry still present.

"When you build a loop like that, you know, you're diverting a lot of the through traffic," Kelty said.

So, 15ABC walked downtown to talk to a few business owners.

Some tell us it wouldn't impact business because of city growth and others don't know.

But Tim says a reduction of traffic could help solve years-long problems.

"However, you know, there will be, you know, I think fewer accidents," Kelty said.

"I love the town, great town, great place to work. If it would help the town, I'm all for it," Crider said.