Robinson Family Farm overcomes harsh weather to bloom 200,000 tulips

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Family Farm has grown around 200,000 Tulips for their spring showcase, but it didn't come easy.



Arctic freezes and high winds were a struggle for the Robinsons, but they managed to overcome them.

Two hundred thousand tulip bulbs were shipped from Europe and bloomed in their farm.

Tulips tend to prefer colder weather in the high 30s or low 40s, but at times, the most recent freeze saw temperatures massively dip.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Severe weather continues to challenge Texas farmers, but Helen Robinson and her family refuse to back down.

"About 60% of our farm got destroyed by the tornadoes," Robinson said, reflecting on last spring’s devastating storms.

From tornadoes to an arctic blast, the Robinson's have faced numerous obstacles in keeping their farm running.

Despite the extreme weather, the Robinson family grew and bloomed approximately 200,000 tulips this season.

"As pretty as they are and as full as they are, you will see some individuals that were knocked down by the wind or they died off," Robinson said.

Robinson took 25 News' Marc Monroy on a ride around the farm and explained how tulips can handle cold weather but struggle with freezing temperatures.

"Even though tulips like the cold weather, they don't like freezing temperatures," she said.

Tulips typically bloom in temperatures between the high 30s and low 40s, but this past winter brought temperatures as low as the teens—conditions far from ideal.

Robinson credited quick thinking and preparation when asked how they protected their crops.

"We got all 200,000 bulbs, and we were able to fully enclose them and protect them from the cold winds and temperatures," she said.

Keeping the farm running is year-round, and bringing tulip bulbs in from Europe is no easy task.

"These tulips were coming again during an arctic freeze," Robinson explained.

Even with Mother Nature’s challenges, the Robinson Family Farm continues attracting more visitors, proving that resilience and dedication can withstand even the toughest conditions.