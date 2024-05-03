Robinson police officer rescued from car trapped in sinkhole, airlifted to Temple hospital

UPDATE

LORENA, Texas — Crews have begun working on removing the trapped car from the sinkhole.

Douglas Galler

UPDATE

LORENA, Texas — The Robinson Police Department said around 6:15 a.m., one of their officers was involved in a single vehicle crash when the road washed out on Bullhide Creek Road.

Police said the officer sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple around 7:10 a.m.

Robinson Police Department

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LORENA, Texas — Emergency crews are working on rescuing a man trapped in a car in a sinkhole in the 1600 block of Bullhide Creek Road in Lorena.

The Waco Fire Department are assisting Robinson and Lorena fire departments.

This is a developing story.