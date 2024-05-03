Robinson police officer rescued from car trapped in sinkhole, airlifted to Temple hospital

UPDATE
LORENA, Texas — Crews have begun working on removing the trapped car from the sinkhole.
UPDATE
LORENA, Texas — The Robinson Police Department said around 6:15 a.m., one of their officers was involved in a single vehicle crash when the road washed out on Bullhide Creek Road.
Police said the officer sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple around 7:10 a.m.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
LORENA, Texas — Emergency crews are working on rescuing a man trapped in a car in a sinkhole in the 1600 block of Bullhide Creek Road in Lorena.
The Waco Fire Department are assisting Robinson and Lorena fire departments.
This is a developing story.
MUTUAL AID TECHNICAL RESCUE - 1800 Block of Bullhide Creek Rd. @WacoTXFire units and Technical Rescue Team (TRT) assisting Robinson & Lorena with a car in a sinkhole.
— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) May 3, 2024