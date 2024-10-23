Record-breaking early voting turnout at Bell County polls

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our neighbors are flocking in droves to make their voices heard in Bell County as early voting is now three days in.

"We have never seen this much enthusiasm in early voting," said James Stafford, Bell County spokesperson.

7,844 people voted on the first day of early voter

39% increase in registered voters since 2012, which has caused bigger turnouts than before

Around 3,500 people voted on the first day of early voting in 2020

As of Monday, around 7,800 voters had cast their ballots—now, if we compare—that's up from 3,500 in 2020.

Bell County officials say this year's numbers are record-breaking.

But why are we seeing this increase?

"This is probably the most important election of my lifetime, and I've been voting since Reagan," said Carol Bryant, a lifelong voter.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with several people to find more answers.

"I've always waited till the day of," said Deborah Hochgraber, a first-time early voter.

"It was like my American duty, and I have decided, just like thousands of other people have too, that it's not worth the risk of something getting in the way of our vote."

She's honoring her late husband, who used to vote early.

But many others tell me they're concerned about what they say are potential issues on election day.

"Just in case something happens on election day," said Bryant.

"The lines are longer on election day and my family and I have been anticipating the opportunity to cast our vote for the candidates that best represent our ideals and morals," said Asha Petrich, a Bell County resident.

Bell County officials told 25 News over the past three elections, they have seen a nine-percent increase in voter turnout

They expect more voters to turn out this election cycle.

"We are anticipating increased participation every day and on election day," Stafford said.

25 News' Marc Monroy did some digging, and Bell County has seen a 39-percent increase in registered voters since 2012.

But if there's one message 25 News came to understand from our community about why people are more eager to vote early, it's a simple message.

"We want to see change in this country -- real change," Petrich said.