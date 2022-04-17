Preliminary report into fatal Marlin plane crash released by NTSB

MARLIN, Texas — A preliminary report into a fatal plane crash in Marlin has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

An on-scene exam of the plane found no malfunctions or failures that would have impacted its normal operations before it crashed, according to NTSB.

Thomas Sands, Jr., 55, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, had been conducting pipeline inspections between Houston and Waco prior to the incident.

Roughly 90-minutes into their flight, the plane turned southwest and began turning over the area where the pipeline was located, according to NTSB.

Afterward, the pilots began notifying air control of their intent to land at the Marlin airport.

Released video of the crash shows the plane touching down on its runway before bounding back up, according to NTSB.

Upon landing a second time, the plane landed on the right side of the runway, crashing into the grass and a runway light.

Turning back onto the runway, the plane crossed over and onto the other side, effectively exiting the frame of said video and losing all tracking data as well, according to NTSB.

The plane ultimately stopped about 350 feet from the Marlin airport runway.

Weather conditions that afternoon have since been cited as "clear" with only light wind gusts reported.

Both an autopsy and toxicology report have been issued on the two pilots, results have yet to be released.