2 dead after plane crashes in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Marlin airport, according to city officials.

Falls County Judge Jay Elliott confirmed a man and a woman were killed in the crash.

The judge said the FAA and NTSB are in route to Marlin and will lead the investigation.

Cedric Davis, City Manager for the City of Marlin, said the crash happened at around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday in a pasture across the street from the airport.

Davis confirmed to 25 News at least one person is dead but said more people might be injured from the single-engine aircraft crash.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the plane overshot its landing, ending up in the field and said it did not catch fire.