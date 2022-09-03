Police: Waco woman still missing after 5 months

WACO, Texas — A Waco woman has been declared missing by local authorities after she was last heard from in March.

Yalibra Dunson was last heard on March 31 by her family, police said. The police nor her family provided her last known whereabouts.

Dunson, 27, stands at 5 feet 4 inches and is approximately 104 pounds.

A description of clothing she was last seen wearing was not provided.

Those who see or have information on Dunson's whereabouts are urged to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.