Police search for missing Waco woman

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Police are searching for 22-year-old Kristyn Delgado last heard from on Wednesday.

Waco Police Department posted to Facebook a picture and description of Delgado. In the post, police say they had found Delgado's phone and car. She was reportedly last seen in the area of 3000 South 3rd Street in Waco. Police added that Delgado had not directly communicated with anyone in the past two days other than a Tik Tok sent early Thursday morning.

Her family tells police that they're very concerned because this is "unusual behavior for her", according to the Facebook post.

If you know where Delgado is, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.