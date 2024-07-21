Police: One killed in boating accident at on the Brazos River

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police confirmed that one person died during a boating accident on the Brazos River Sunday.

Officers say that a boat caught air while racing at an estimated speed of 200 mph. The boat started flipping and ejected the driver from the boat. This happened at Southern Drag Boat Association's "Duel on the Brazos" at Brazos Park East.

The boat driver was found unresponsive by the medical team and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Waco police noted that the person was not local to the area.

The Safety and Rescue Director for the Southern Drag Boat Association told 25 News that they will be conducting an investigation of their own into the incident.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates and more information becomes available.

