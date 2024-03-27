Police charge suspect in Killeen's third homicide case of 2024

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

We start your morning off in Killeen where police are charging a man with murder after a deadly shooting this weekend.

Police arrested Larry Lamont Hawkins on Saturday—he's on your screen right there—in connection to a shooting in Killeen, killing 26-year-old Deante Treshawn Hawkins.

Police said the incident is related to domestic/family violence.

Police found Deante suffering from gunshots wounds that night on the 3500 block of Rusack Drive.

Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures but Deante died from his injuries.

Larry Hawkins' is in the Bell County Jail and his bond is set to $150,000 dollars.