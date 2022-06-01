Police: Active search underway in Madison County for fugitive killer

NORTH ZULCH, Texas — Authorities said there is an active search underway in Madison County for convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped custody almost three weeks ago.

Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams told 25 News an eyewitness spotted a man around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday they said matched Lopez's description.

Officers arrived where Highway 21 crosses the Navasota River near North Zulch as a person fled into a wooded area, Adams said.



Authorities said that stretch of Highway 21 is closed to the public as they comb the area.

25 News reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for comment on the search for Lopez, but officials did not return our calls.

This comes as the U.S. Marshals Service released new photos of Lopez last week.

Officials urge you to call 9-1-1 if you have any information leading to his capture and urge caution as he is considered extremely dangerous.