'High security' prison inmate on the loose in Leon County, police say

Update (03:27 p.m.) – Authorities said that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, assaulted a corrections officer on board a prison bus in Leon County before fleeing from custody on foot.

Officials said Lopez is serving a life sentence for a capital murder charge in Hidalgo County and an attempted murder charge from Webb County.

Police said the fugitive is extremely dangerous and ask that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Original story: A manhunt is underway in Leon County after a "high security" inmate overtook a prison bus on Thursday afternoon near Centerville, police said.

An official with the Centerville Police Department told 25 News the prison inmate caused the vehicle to crash on Highway 7, roughly two miles west of Centerville.

Witnesses told authorities that the inmate then took off on foot around 1:20 p.m., officials said.

Police said Texas DPS, Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Corrections are assisting in finding the fugitive prisoner. Authorities are also using canines to track the inmate's whereabouts.

Officials are coordinating a secure perimeter around where they believe the fugitive is hiding.