Police: 2 teens shot and hospitalized late Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Killeen, officials said.

Around 11:25 p.m. Killeen police were dispatched to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane after receiving reports of "shots disturbance," where they discovered a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said both were 18 years of age.

Emergency services transported the two to Baylor Scott & White where they remain in stable condition.

Police said witnesses heard shots being fired and realized soon after the two victims were struck.

There is no additional information currently and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with possible information regarding the shooting can contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8807 or through the Bell County Crime Stoppers