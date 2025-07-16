Pat Green & Friends host benefit livestream for Central Texas Flood Relief

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Pat Green & Friends are hosting a livestream concert for Central Texas Flood Relief from Globe Life Field Wednesday night.

Green's family is among the thousands of other impacted by the devastating flood in Kerrville on July 4.

Some artists that will join Green for the Texas Flood Relief Livstream include Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, Bob Schneider, and more being added by the hour.

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families affected by the floods.