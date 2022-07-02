Parents search for missing 14-year-old of McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas — Emilee Solomon of McGregor has been reported missing.

The 14-year-old teen was last seen Wednesday, according to a report on her disappearance.

Solomon stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Coryell County Sheriff's Office Emilee Solomon of McGregor

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aysha Cross of McGregor has also been reported missing and is the same age as Solomon and was declared missing also on Wednesday. It is unknown at this time if the cases are related.

Those with information about her whereabouts can contact CFSI of Texas at (512)-887-3519 with the case number 22-00086.

The McGregor City Police Department can additionally be reached at (254)-840-2855.