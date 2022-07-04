Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for two McGregor teens

(Texas Department of Public Safety) Missing McGregor girls.PNG
(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Left: Emiliee Solomon, Right: Aysha Cross
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 07:32:50-04

MCGREGOR, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing 14-year-old McGregor girls.

The missing children, Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross were last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 10th street in McGregor, Texas.

Solomon is described as having brown hair and eyes, weighing about 175 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 1 inch.

Cross is described as having black hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 105 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McGregor Police Department at (254) 840-2855.

