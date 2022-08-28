Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One year later: Texas community honors victims of escaped killer

(Tomball ISD) (Twitter).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Tomball ISD) (Twitter)
(Tomball ISD) (Twitter).PNG
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 16:12:07-04

TOMBALL, Texas — A Texas community gathered Friday night to honor a young man killed by an escaped inmate this summer.

Carson Collins was 16 years old when he, alongside four other family members, was murdered by Gonzalo Lopez at their ranch in Centerville.

Lopez escaped in May during a prison transport after assaulting a corrections officer and hijacking the bus.

On June 2, authorities said Lopez killed the Collins family, stole their truck and made his way to a rural area near San Antonio.

Lopez was later killed in a shootout with authorities, police said.

Collins' number five jersey was presented to his parents, with attendees and players wearing 'Collins Strong' bracelets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019