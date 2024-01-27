One soldier dead, 1 hospitalized after dispute off post: US Army

NOLANVILLE, Texas — One soldier is dead and another is hospitalized after a dispute in Nolanville escalated into gunfire, Army officials said.

A spokesperson for III Corps confirmed to 25 News that both are active duty troops serving in the 1st Cavalry Division.

Nolanville's police chief tells 25 News the pair got into an argument Saturday morning around 8:25 a.m. at a location off post.

The soldiers have yet to be identified publicly, but Army officials said they've been in touch with their families.

Army CID investigators are also assisting Nolanville police.

This a developing story and updates will be posted to this article as they happen.