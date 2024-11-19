TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Northwest Hills neighborhood in Temple poised for complete overhaul.

The plan is estimated to cost around $43.9 million and is still in the development phase.

The City of Temple is planning to redevelop all 24 neighborhood districts in the area.

"It's going to be a nice little change," Roy Martinez, a Temple resident said.

After 50 years, the Northwest Hills neighborhood in Temple is getting an upgrade.

While driving in the neighborhood 25 News' Marc Monroy ran into a father and son duo both named Roy Martinez.

"Temple is becoming more beautiful and I it wasn't like that when I first moved here 25 years ago," Roy Martinez, the father, said.

That beautification project aims to address the lack of sidewalks, street lights and signs.

"By implementing more, it would be useful especially if your wanting to go on a walk or run early in the morning or late at night then those street lights are going to be nice to light up the place and not just in the darkness," Martinez, the son said.

On top of the other improvements, a new neighborhood center is being built to combat what the city said is a lack of identity in the area.

But what does this entail?

More room for commercial real estate and complexes.

"I am really glad the city is focusing on our small neighborhoods now than ever before," Martinez, the father said.

"Compared to today as you asked it is a big big difference and sidewalks, if you wan't to take a nice walk here and there it's definitely nice," Martinzez, son said.

This plan is but of one of the 24 planned neighborhood re-developments in our city.