No foul play suspected in Leon County fire that killed 5, says sheriff's office

No foul play is suspected in the fire that killed two adults and three children over the weekend, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Damage and destruction to the residence, a single-wide mobile home located on County Road 449, was extensive. The sheriff's office said they were able to locate the first four victims of the family first, but it was more difficult to locate the fifth, smaller child's, body.

TJ Donahoe, his fiancée Haleigh Wiese and three children; 4-year-old Joseph, 2-year-old Tenzleigh, and 5-month-old Jordan all passed away in the fire on Sunday.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but the sheriff's office said there were several portable heaters in the home. The source of the fire could be electrical but final determination will be made by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It isn’t uncommon for multiple people to die in a house fire due to smoke inhalation, according to the sheriff's office.

An update in the ongoing investigation may be available within 60 days, pending the medical examiner’s office.