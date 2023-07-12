New water treatment plant to be 'biggest ever' project in West

WEST, Texas — The construction of a $22 million dollar wastewater treatment facility in West will be the city’s largest ever project when it breaks ground this week.

Mayor Tommy Muska tells 25 News the huge undertaking is badly needed as the community undergoes explosive growth.

“I don't know if it's because of the explosion, or because we have great schools, but right now we have five subdivisions going up and producing a number of new homes. That's a record for the city. We've never had that much growth,” Muska said on Tuesday.

“The expansion of the west side of I35 will bring more businesses.”

Much has changed in the town of nearly 3,000 since it was devastated by a massive fertilizer plant explosion ten years ago.

More than 150 homes were rebuilt or remodeled, a brilliant new school opened, and some of the town’s infrastructure has been reshaped and rebuilt.

Muska said the new facility will help enhance one that is outdated, but he knows it’s costing taxpayers.

“They’re going to be sacrificing some of their money to pay […] It’s not going to be cheap. Obviously, concrete is expensive. It’s a must have for the city and it’s going to put us in great shape for the future,” Muska said.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday at 11216 Heritage Parkway.

Construction should take 18 to 24 months.