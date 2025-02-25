BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — More housing could soon be coming to the Bruceville-Eddy community as a Georgetown-based developer prepares to present its plans for a new subdivision to the City Council.



This is the developers third attempt at an approved rezoning for the subdivision.

WBW purchased a 122-acre piece of land adjacent to Bruceville-Eddy ISD in 2023.

Neighbors in the area are showing some excitement as the city continues to grow, an ask which has been on the top of locals minds for decades.

New subdivision proposed for Bruceville-Eddy as city seeks growth

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WBW Development, which purchased a 122-acre lot in 2023, has twice attempted to secure zoning approval but has been unsuccessful.

Bruceville-Eddy resident Gary Morgan said he sees both pros and cons to the proposed development.

"If it increases property value in our area, then I think it’s a good thing, but if it decreases, then I think it’s not good," Morgan said.

The development plan comes as the city pushes forward with initiatives aimed at promoting growth, including a new sewer system, which some believe could help attract more residents and businesses.

"This new sewer system will lower the rates, so I think that’s helping people in," Morgan said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

For months, residents have expressed a growing demand for more commercial activity in the city. Many say they are hoping for new restaurants, shops, and—perhaps most urgently—a gas station.

"We used to have a gas station," Morgan said.

When asked if he would like to see one return, Morgan responded without hesitation.

"Yeah — I think everybody in this town would want to have a gas station back."

Currently, most Bruceville-Eddy residents must travel several miles for fuel and other essential services.

"I usually drive six miles to Lorena for the nearest gas station," Morgan said.

As city leaders consider the proposed subdivision, many in the community are hopeful that new development will bring much-needed amenities and opportunities for growth.

There will be more information at the upcoming Thursday city council meeting.