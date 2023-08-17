New EMS Facility in Clifton will shorten medical response times

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County is getting a new emergency medical services facility in Clifton.

North Bosque EMS is getting a home on the corner of Mary Street and Highway 6.

President of North Bosque EMS District Jack Cameron said the new facility will quicken emergency response times.

“The response time is actually very good, but the more we can reduce that, the better it’s going to be or the people of Bosque County,” Cameron said.

And Clifton residents like Helen Hubler feel the same.

“The response time will be a lot quicker. It’s trouble getting through downtown here to go anywhere,” Hubler said.

Hubler has lived in Bosque County for more than 30 years and she said the city is fortunate to have a ambulance service in their small town. Cameron said their current facility in Clifton doesn't meet the needs of the community.

“It didn’t have shelter or the trucks. They were out in the elements, and it was a little bit problematic. It was very small down there,” Cameron said.

But with construction underway, they will now have a comfortable environment for the EMS professionals and better parking for ambulances.

Cameron said nothing is coming out of taxpayers pockets.

“Our main goal is to try to do this within a budget that does not increase taxes on the citizens of Bosque County, and we’re able to do that with this facility,” Cameron said.

Clifton residents like Hubler are excited for the change.

“The important thing is getting there faster and saving lives, if they can get there and save lives, then that’s what counts,” Hubler said.

North Bosque EMS is planning to be fully operational at this new facility by September 15.