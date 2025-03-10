Moody residents concerned after reports of cats being shot

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Moody are on high alert after reports of feral cats being shot and killed in the community.



One of our neighbors on Facebook brought this situation to light after they heard several gunshots in the area.

Eliza Foster is one of the neighbors who was staying near where the gunshots were heard.

Residents say they have contacted Moody PD about the situation. 25 News' Marc Monroy went to the department for a statement but nobody responded.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It’s very worrisome that someone is out here shooting cats," one resident said.

Several reports of gunfire have surfaced, prompting concerns among pet owners.

"I saw that they were shooting cats, and that worries me because I have my cat that likes to get outside," another resident said.

A post on the Moody community Facebook page has helped raise awareness about the disturbing incidents.

"I have just been told someone is shooting feral cats near 115 Ave A in Moody — does anyone know or hear of this happening? She has seen three die from gunshots and is caring for one now, so please comment if you know anything! The police are being contacted," said the Facebook post.

Eliza Foster, who lives near the area where the shots were fired, said she has changed her routine out of caution.

"I don’t like keeping them inside—I usually let him go outside—but ever since I heard the gunshots, I haven’t been letting him roam around the neighborhood," Foster said.

Stray cats and dogs are ordinary in Moody. While driving through the community, multiple cats could be seen wandering the streets, adding to Foster’s concerns.

"I’m never concerned about my safety, but I am for the cats in the area," she said.

In Texas, killing stray animals is illegal and can result in felony charges.

Attempts to get a statement from the Moody Police Department were unsuccessful and residents say police have been contacted.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to authorities.