Moody approves new plan to control loose dogs, improve public safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After months of concerns about loose dogs in neighborhoods, the city of Moody has approved a new plan aimed at improving public safety and holding pet owners accountable.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders adopted a multi-step approach that includes the construction of an outdoor enclosure to temporarily hold stray dogs, partnerships with regional animal control, and the use of a mobile app to notify residents when loose animals are spotted.

“With the support of our council, I believe that the plan they developed together could provide a safer path forward,” Moody resident and community advocate Dorothy Sanders said.

The city will begin using the Savvy Citizen app to alert neighbors in real time when a loose dog is reported in the area — something officials say could help prevent accidents and keep people informed.

“Our local social media often highlights concerns and accounts of our uncontrolled animal population, which can deter newcomers,” Sanders added.

Moody Police Chief Raymond Lantz said the city has also begun issuing citations to pet owners who repeatedly allow their dogs to run loose.

“We have started issuing citations and warnings,” Lantz said. “The first time it's a warning, and if we have to go back a second time — which we had an instance last week — then we'll issue a citation.”

Dogs picked up by the city will be held for up to 72 hours before being transferred to the Waco Animal Shelter. City Administrator Keith Fisher said the new agreement with Waco allows Moody to bring in an unlimited number of dogs for an annual fee, which could increase depending on volume.

“We want children to ride their bikes and play, residents to walk freely, and livestock to be protected in our neighborhoods again,” Sanders said.

Officials encourage residents to report loose dogs immediately and use the new app for the latest alerts.