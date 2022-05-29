Mart ISD releases classes early after threat made to high school

The Mart Independent School District reported Friday morning that schools in the district were released around 8:10 a.m. out of an abundance of caution after a threat was made against the high school via social media.

Friday was meant to be the last school day of the year for Mart ISD.

Superintendent Betsy Burnett told parents that law enforcement is actively investigating the threat and is currently underway.

Burnett said the decision to release students early was for the consideration of students' safety.

Mart ISD did not indicate on what social media platform the threat was made.

Parents were told to pick up car-rider students and that school buses would run within 15 minutes of the notice.

Graduation, a date that was not indicated in the statement, will still proceed as planned with additional security measures in place, according to Burnett.

Burnett did not specify what new measures would be implemented.

This threat is separate from an earlier threat made on Tuesday, the same day as the Texas School Massacre.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., school officials were notified of a terroristic threat allegedly made on a school bus by a Mart ISD student, according to Burnett.

Burnett said students overheard the statement and contacted law enforcement who quickly acted and has since detained the suspected student, who is no longer a threat.

In this letter sent to Mart ISD parents, Burnett thanked the students who alerted officials, alongside Mart PD and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Parents have raised concerns regarding the multiple threats made to the school and have said they feel the incidents are not being properly addressed.

One parent stated she is reconsidering allowing her student to attend summer school or will be a Mart ISD student for the following school year.