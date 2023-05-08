Man riding 1,000 miles on horseback for homeless veterans

ABBOTT, Texas — Jeremy Robinson served in the military from 2003 to 2009 in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He’s seen many of his fellow veterans fall through the cracks.

So he saddled up Trooper, his horse, to ride 1,000 miles across Texas. It’s to raise enough funds to build an equine therapy for veterans.

“When all the negativity comes together, the result is homelessness,” Robinson said. “They have no network. They don’t have a family. They don’t have their brothers in arms. They don’t have the things they need to succeed.”

Robinson started in Conroe and has already traveled through Hillsboro and West. He’s expected to travel through Waco this early this week. His final stop is the state capitol building in Austin.

“[It’s] the dream of me and trooper up riding directly Congress Street and making our presence known on steps of capitol," he said.

He’s faced heavy storms and road construction, but he said the heart of Texans is bigger than any issue.

“The people out here are absolutely amazing with the way they treat their fellow man," he said.

He believes getting back to our roots through horses and the beauty of nature can help troubled vets overcome obstacles. He’s also outlined his goals with sustainable farming and plans with a farm-focused therapy approach. Robinson is taking it upon himself and Trooper to do it all.

“If you really want these issues done with and want us to heal, it's got to come from us," he said. "It's us looking out for each other."

You can find more of Robinson's journey and on www.rp1texas.org.

