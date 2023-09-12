Watch Now
Man in custody after motel murder in Temple

Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 19:25:55-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Columbian man is being held in Dallas County Jail on a murder charge. Temple police say Yeison Bejarano- Berrios is being charged with murdering Yessica Diaz Pineda.

On Sunday Sept. 10, the Temple Police Department conducted a welfare check at the Motel Economy Inn. That's when police say they found 28-year-old Yessica Diaz dead inside.

Temple Police said hotel surveillance video shows a man and Yessica check into the motel on Sept. 9, and no one else entered the room.

After investigation police found Yeison Bejarano to be a Columbian national attempting to flee the U.S. through Austin and Dallas airports.

The owner of a non-profit across the street from the Economy Inn who told 25 News he saw about 15 police officers around the building Monday at 3 p.m — he said police told him they were looking for a knife.

25 News did ask the owner of Motel Economy Inn for the surveillance video but they denied our request.

