Major I-35 construction project underway in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Construction is underway on the last of three phases for I-35 as it aims to ease congestion and make traffic more straightforward to manage for drivers.



This is the start of the last phase of three when the project began in 2015.

You won't see too much activity right now, but expect a massive shift in construction during the summer months.

TxDOT is in communication with businesses that are fearful of the impacts of the closures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The latest phase of Interstate 35 redevelopment in Waco is officially underway, marking the final segment of a three-part project that began in 2015.

While current activity remains minimal, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said drivers can expect significant traffic shifts by the summer.

"Where we will shift main lane traffic, and so what we're going to do—whether it's major or minor updates like that—is stay in communication with businesses like we did last time," Smith said.

The construction spans from South Loop 340 to 12th Street and is designed to ease congestion for drivers traveling through Waco.

Over the next four years, work on the Valley Mills overpass, which connects to the roundabout, is expected to impact traffic and local businesses.

Local Businesses Concerned

Business owners in the construction zone are bracing for the project's effects.

"When you have construction, especially on I-35, then it's probably going to hurt our business," said Henry Witt, who has owned a tint shop in Waco for over 40 years.

This will be the first major test for his shop since the roundabout connecting U.S. 77 and 84 has remained unchanged for decades.

"At some point, they're going to do something here on Valley Mills Drive because they're going to make a new route getting off I-35, and that'll probably affect us more than anything," Witt said.

New Diverging Diamond Interchange

One of the key additions to the redevelopment project is the diverging diamond interchange, a traffic pattern designed to improve safety and efficiency at intersections.

"It's considered safer because it can reduce conflict points at the intersection, and it's more cost-effective," Smith said.

As construction ramps up, TxDOT officials say they will continue to work closely with businesses and provide updates to minimize disruptions while improving Waco’s infrastructure.

