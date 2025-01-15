Looming TikTok ban leaves local Temple content creators worried

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — TikTok is expected to be banned January 19th and many creators and users will be left without the app.

The ban is worrying many people, especially those who benefit financially from the app.

25 News' Marc Monroy's Facebook post caused quite a response from neighbors in Temple.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether Sue Atkins spends 30 seconds or two minutes on each of her six daily TikTok videos -- she feels good knowing she's providing for her family.

"So that helps. I was able to pay for a sweet 16, I was able to buy my son a car, and it helps supplement things that I can just spend extra money on," Atkins, TikTok creator, said.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of banning TikTok this coming Sunday unless the Chinese-based company Bytedance sells the app, it's leaving Atkins worried about her family's future.

"You've been using TikTok for two years, so how do you think it will impact you?" Marc Monroy asked Atkins.

"I panicked a little bit because I work from home remotely. I have horses, rescue horses, and kids I home school, so it limits the time I have out of the house to get a secondary income," Atkins said.

Sue makes about an extra two or three thousand dollars from the app.

With the extra income, she's been able to do more things, like pay for car insurance and stock up on food without worrying about relying on credit cards.

"It's not a lot but it's life changing for you, which it is, two, three thousand dollars a month makes a difference because then I don't have to worry about the income from my job or my husbands, instead I can use my passive income.

Apart from Sue —25 News' Marc Monroy's Facebook post gained much traction in Temple.

Several people commented and even emailed Monroy about how much TikTok has gotten them out of a financial hole — or even helped them with mental health issues.

"It makes me worried about everybody else that's doing the same thing," Atkins said.