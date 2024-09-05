Vehicle burglaries down 14 percent; Waco police say 430 have still occurred as of July

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "It's very sad and you can't just live freely anymore — you have to watch your back, your kids back and anybody you're walking with, you have to look out for others," said Melisa Lara, a Waco resident.

Although vehicle burglaries may be down 14 percent in Waco from last year, with 430 reported break ins as of the end of July — that averages out to a little more than two a day.

25 News' Marc Monroy happened to run into a married couple at the Valley Mills H-E-B on Wednesday that lived through that experience.

"It's more or less just they see an opportunity at their hands and they're going to take that opportunity to commit that crime," said Cierra Shipley, the Waco PD Public Information Officer.

Marc Monroy ran into Melisa Lara at the same H-E-B where the vehicle burglary happened.

She has a newborn daughter and is concerned about these types of crimes in her area.

"Especially for a single mom just looking out you don't know what could happen, you could have something they want," Lara said.

She's also worried about future safety for her daughter saying "all of our kids are in jeopardy."

That burglary happened in broad day light and Shipley tells 25 News these sorts of crimes happen all over the place.

"There isn't necessarily one area that is heavily impacted by these — they're in neighborhoods, in parking lots and garages. I mean they just happen everywhere and anywhere," Shipley said.

If you do happen to experience a a break-in, first thing to do is call 9-1-1 and avoid touching your car at all cost as Shipley says it will make it harder for detectives to track the suspect.

Here are some tips you when leaving the car.

